Attention diversion: Duo posing as Cops robs bizman of gold, Rado watch
News

Attention diversion: Duo posing as Cops robs bizman of gold, Rado watch

Mysuru: In a broad daylight robbery, miscreants, posing as Policemen, relieved a man from Nanjangud of 35-gm gold jewellery and a Rado watch after diverting his attention near JSS Hospital on M.G. Road this morning.

Gopal, 40, a businessman from Nanjangud, who had come to the city on some work, was travelling on his motorcycle at about 9.30 am when he was intercepted near the Hospital by two persons posing as Cops.

Gopal then stopped his vehicle, when one among the two, said to be speaking in Hindi, asked him to be cautious of robbers. Even as Gopal turned his attention towards something, the duo relieved him of his 35 gm gold including a finger ring and chain apart from a Rado watch and sped away                                                        in a motorcycle that was parked a few feet away from the spot, it is learnt.

K.R. Police, who rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and registered a case. City Police Commissioner K.T. Balakrishna and other top Police officials too visited the spot.

January 30, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching