Mysuru: As part of the week-long Suttur Jatra to take place at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk from Feb.1 to 6, a kite flying competition has been organised at the Srikshetra on Feb. 3 (Sunday). The competition will be held under four categories — Primary School, High School, College and general public. There will be prizes in each category. For registration and details, call Ph: 0821-2548212/ 122 or Mob: 88849-32916.
Kite flying competition on Feb.3
Mysuru: As part of the week-long Suttur Jatra to take place at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk from Feb.1 to 6, a kite flying competition has been organised at the Srikshetra on Feb. 3 (Sunday). The competition will be held under four categories — Primary School, High School, College and general public. There will be prizes in each category. For registration and details, call Ph: 0821-2548212/ 122 or Mob: 88849-32916.
Leave a Reply