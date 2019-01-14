Kite flying competition on Feb.3
News

Kite flying competition on Feb.3

Mysuru: As part of the week-long Suttur Jatra to take place at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk from Feb.1 to 6, a kite flying competition has been organised at the Srikshetra on Feb. 3 (Sunday). The competition will be held under four categories — Primary School, High School, College and general public. There will be prizes in each category. For registration and details, call Ph: 0821-2548212/ 122  or Mob: 88849-32916.

January 14, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching