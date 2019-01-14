Ph.D Awardees

Mysuru: The University of Mysore (UoM) has awarded Ph.D in Anthropology to M.P. Bhadraiah for his thesis titled ‘Manavashastriya Drushtikondalli Karnatakada Yeradu Jilegala Kumbara Samudayada Kulavarnana Adhyayana’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. Shaik Abdul Azeez Saheb.

L. Jeevan has been awarded Ph.D in Earth Science by the UoM for his thesis ‘Application of Hypersectral Remote Sensing and GIS Techniques for Mapping of Hydrothermal Alteration Zones of Precambrian Rocks in Parts of Chitradurga Schist Belt, Dharwar Craton, India’ [Guide: Dr. H.T. Basavarajappa].

B. Chandana has been awarded Ph.D in English by the UoM for her thesis ‘Afro-American History, Potential and Struggle in the Selected Plays of August Wilson’ [Guide: Dr. Mahadeva].

H.A. Swarup has been awarded Ph.D in Chemistry by the UoM for his thesis ‘Synthetic Applications of Iodine/DMSO, T3P and Dithioesters in Heterocycles’ [Guide: Dr. K. Mantelingu].

T.M. Pavitha has been awarded Ph.D in Women’s Studies by the UoM for her thesis ‘Mysuru mattu Chamarajanagar Jilleya Mahila Pourakarmika Samajika mattu Arthika Stigatigala Kuritu – Sthreevadi Neleya Ondu Taulanika Adhyayana’ [Guide: Dr. S.M. Mangala].

K.B. Harsha has been awarded Ph.D in Chemistry by the UoM for his thesis ‘Novel Approach for the Synthesis of Heterocycles via C-H Functionalisation and Oxidation – Condensation Reactions and their Biological Interest’ [Guide: Dr. K.S. Rangappa].

M. Mamatha has been awarded Ph.D in Business Administration by the UoM for her thesis ‘Stress Test and Scenario Analysis – A Study of Selected Urban Co-operative Banks’ [Guide: Dr. B. Shivaraj].

Bindu S. Rao has been awarded Ph.D in Dance by the UoM for her thesis ‘An Alternative Study into Bharatanatya Origins to Debunk its Inheritance from Sadir Nautch’ [Guide: Dr. K. Kumar].

N. Sandeep has been awarded Ph.D in Agri-Business by the UoM for his thesis ‘Value Chain Analysis of Mango in Karnataka: A Study in Kolar and Ramanagara Districts’ [Guide: Dr. H.M. Chandrashekar].

Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha, Madras, has awarded Ph.D in Hindi to Srilalitha for her thesis ‘Himamshu Joshi Ki Kahaniyon ka anusheelan’ submitted under the guidance of Dr. Amarjyothi.

