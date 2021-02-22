Kodagu Medical College gets permission to start B.Sc Nursing Course

February 22, 2021

Madikeri: Years after it was formed, the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences at Madikeri, the District Headquarters, has been granted permission by the Government for introducing B.Sc Nursing Course. The course was a long-standing demand from the people of Kodagu, which did not have any medical institute until 2014, when the Medical College was announced.

Following the sanction for starting the much in demand B.Sc (Nursing), the Medical College has begun preparations for admitting 100 students in the current academic year. As all the 100 seats are under Government quota, the students have to get admission through counselling from Karnataka Examinations Authority.

The construction of the building for Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences began in 2014 and was completed in 2016. At present, there are 750 students in the College studying for MBBS course and the District Hospital, which has been attached to the Medical College, has been recently upgraded.

Medical College Dean Dr. Cariappa said that with the Government granting permission for B.Sc Nursing, the classes will begin from this year itself. Pointing out that there are 100 seats for B.Sc Nursing, he said that this is a four-and-half-year course. The College has recruited teaching and non-teaching faculties and classes are expected to commence soon, he added.

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan said that the Government was appealed last year to start Nursing Course in the Medical College. The Government has now granted permission and the course will commence this year itself. However, a meeting of Medical College authorities and Health Department officials will be held shortly to decide on the place where classes will be held, he added.

Virajpet MLA and former Assembly Speaker K.G. Bopaiah said that the Health Minister was appealed to start B.Sc Nursing when he last visited Kodagu. This apart, the Chief Minister too was appealed to start the course.

Now, responding to our appeal, the Government has granted permission for Nursing course and classes are expected to commence soon, he pointed out.