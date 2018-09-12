Kodagu train connectivity to end at Kushalnagar

Mysuru: The controversial Mysuru-Madikeri line, which the environmentalists are opposing strongly as it will damage the ecologically sensitive zone, will be terminated at Kushalnagar only.

This fact came to light when MP Pratap Simha enquired the status of the new line survey between Mysuru to Madikeri via Kushalnagar. He suggested that it should be restricted only to Kushalanagar to establish connectivity to Kodagu district.

Both the MPs Pratap Simha and R. Dhruvanarayan brought up this issue at the meeting of the MPs yesterday held at the DRM’s Office and said that the State Government will not allow the proposed rail link to Madikeri from Thalassery in Kerala as the region is ecologically sensitive which was proved by the recent floods and landslides.

According to Simha, the project would end at Alur Siddapura, after linking Hunsur and Periyapatna. The issue had already been discussed with Railway Minister Piyush Goel and there was nothing further to discuss about the project. He, however, said that he would communicate the same through a letter in this regard.