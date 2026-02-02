Kollegal’s groom stabbing case: Bride, lover arrested for attempted murder

February 2, 2026

Unwilling to marry, bride asked lover to attack groom on the way to wedding hall

Kollegal: The Kollegal Police have arrested three persons, including the bride and her alleged lover, on charges of attempting to murder the groom. The Police have also seized the car (KA-03-MZ-5192) used in the crime and launched a manhunt to nab two more accused who are absconding.

Those arrested are Nayana, a resident of Hosa Anagalli Layout under the Kollegal City Municipal Council limits, her lover Darshan, a resident of Bengaluru and a minor boy.

While Nayana and Darshan have been remanded to Judicial Custody, the minor has been sent to the Chamarajanagar Balamandira.

Details

Nayana’s wedding with Raveesh, a resident of Kunagalli village in the taluk, was scheduled to be held on Jan. 29 and 30 at Venkateshwara Kalyana Mantap in Kollegal.

On the night of Jan. 29, when the groom Raveesh was travelling to the Kalyana Mantap along with his family members in a car, four to five persons, following them in another vehicle, waylaid the car near MGSV College Road in the town.

The assailants allegedly told Raveesh that he should be going to a crematorium and not to a wedding hall before attacking him with a knife and fleeing the spot. Raveesh suffered severe bleeding after sustaining an injury to his left arm and was admitted to the Kollegal Government Hospital.

Police probe unravels truth

Following the incident, Kollegal Police registered a case. They launched an investigation under the guidance of Chamarajanagar Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Muthuraju, Addl. SP Shashidhar and Dy.SP Dharmendra.

During the investigation, the Police found that the car used in the crime had been involved in an accident at Halagur in Malavalli taluk. However, the occupants did not stop; instead, they sped away towards Bengaluru.

Based on mobile phone location tracking, the Police traced the accused to Bengaluru and arrested Darshan, besides taking the minor boy into custody. Both were brought to the Kollegal Town Police Station.

Two-year relationship

During interrogation, Darshan reportedly told the Police that he had met Nayana while she was working at a private nursing home in Bengaluru and that they had been in a relationship for the past two years. He said, they had planned to get married, but Nayana’s parents had fixed her marriage with Raveesh.

According to the Police, as the wedding date approached, Nayana allegedly asked Darshan to stop the marriage. Darshan claimed he advised her to inform her parents, but she expressed fear of humiliating her family and instead asked him to threaten Raveesh so that the wedding would be called off. She allegedly shared Raveesh’s mobile number with him.

Darshan further told the Police that after the attack on Jan. 29, he fled towards Bengaluru. He also claimed that Nayana later contacted him from her friend’s mobile phone, informing him that the Police had visited the Kalyana Mantap and questioned her, and asked him to come and take her with him.