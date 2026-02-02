Mysuru industries welcome growth-oriented provisions

February 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Union Budget has announced a bumper package for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), earning praise from the Mysuru Industries Association (MIA).

MIA President P. Vishwanath and General Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain welcomed it as a development-oriented budget.

A new Scheme for Enhancement of Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) will strengthen domestic production of advanced, high-value equipment.

This includes lifts for multi-storey apartments, fire-fighting systems and tunnel-boring machines for metro projects and high-altitude roads.

Container manufacturing ecosystem

The Government has unveiled a Scheme for container manufacturing with a budgetary allocation of Rs. 10,000 crore over five years, aimed at building a globally competitive ecosystem in this sector.

Over 200 legacy industrial clusters will be revived to improve cost competitiveness and efficiency through infrastructure upgrades and technology modernisation.

Champion SMEs and Growth Fund

Special investment zone: As part of this initiative, Mysuru’s 6,500-acre Hebbal region is likely to be included as a special investment zone. This could attract significant capital inflows and transform the area into a hub for modern industries.

The budget also announced the creation of “Champion SMEs” and extended support to micro enterprises. A dedicated Rs. 10,000 crore SME Growth fund will incentivise enterprises and nurture future champions, they pointed out. In addition, high-speed trains between Bengaluru – Hyderabad and Bengaluru – Chennai were highlighted, promising faster connectivity between major economic hubs.

I welcome the announcement of two high-speed rail corridors and incentives for sandalwood and cashew cultivation. Schemes such as hostels for girls in districts and initiatives like “She-Mart” to promote women’s self-reliance would strengthen the nation’s economic growth. —T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, Krishnaraja Constituency

The Budget is people-centric rather than popularity-driven. Rs. 40,000 crore allocations for semiconductor development, reduction in prices of medicines for diabetes and cancer patients, and exemption of accident claims insurance from taxation are praiseworthy. —C.N. Manjegowda, MLC

I welcome the youth and women-centric nature of the Budget. I am confident that the Indian economy will achieve double-digit growth. The measures for the revival of the khadi industry and plans to establish a sports hub will boost exports of sporting equipment. —M.A. Mohan, BJP Spokesperson

While the Budget is positive for the country overall, Karnataka received a big zero. States heading into elections, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, were given priority, while Karnataka saw no major allocations for tourism or development. The Centre has ignored key demands such as the reduction of GST on rental buildings from 18 percent to 5 percent, an increase in Karnataka’s share of GST collections, and doubling of the income tax exemption limit for individuals. —C. Narayanagowda, President, Mysuru Hoteliers’ Assn.