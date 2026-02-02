Union Budget 2026-27: Strong emphasis on youth empowerment, lauds MP

February 2, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Union Budget 2026-27 presented yesterday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has placed strong emphasis on youth empowerment and technology-driven sectors, in line with the vision of a developed India, opined Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar.

In a press release, the MP described it as development-oriented and people-centric.

The Budget reflects fiscal discipline and economic balance, with record public investment in infrastructure. Growth plans are being extended to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, biopharma, and electronics manufacturing.

Education to employment

The Government has prioritised skill development in areas including AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics), healthcare, tourism and regional growth centres, aiming to create clear pathways from education to employment, he said.

Calling MSMEs the backbone of India’s economy, Yaduveer highlighted allocations aimed at improving credit access, promoting technology adoption, strengthening market linkages, and enhancing ease of doing business.

The Budget proposes investments in freight corridors, inland waterways and high-speed rail connectivity. These measures will enhance regional connectivity, create sustainable economic opportunities and lay a strong foundation for a resilient, future-ready nation, he added.