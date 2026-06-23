KPA Dy. Director Chennabasavanna bags DG&IGP Commendation Disc  

June 23, 2026

11 more Police Officers and personnel from Mysuru District among 200 awardees

Mysuru: S.L. Chennabasavanna, Deputy Director of the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru, has been awarded the prestigious Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Commendation Disc for 2025-26.

The award is conferred annually on Police Officers and personnel who demonstrate exceptional dedication, professionalism and commitment in the discharge of their duties.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP) Dr. M.A. Saleem yesterday released the list of awardees and issued the official order.

The selection was based on the officers’ performance and achievements in areas such as law enforcement, public service, crime detection, investigation and their overall contribution to maintaining law and order.

Exemplary dedication

The citation accompanying Chennabasavanna’s award commends his “exemplary dedication, outstanding service and significant contribution to the Karnataka State Police,” stating that his commitment to duty and integrity serves as an inspiration to the force.

According to the citation, Chennabasavanna is known for his professionalism, innovative approach and leadership. Throughout his career, he has introduced several progressive initiatives that strengthened institutional efficiency and enhanced public confidence in policing.

The citation also notes his service with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, where his integrity and professionalism earned international recognition and brought laurels to both the Karnataka Police and the country.

As Deputy Director and In-Charge Director of the Karnataka Police Academy, he played a key role in modernising the training ecosystem by revamping the curriculum with a focus on holistic development and improved policing standards. He was also instrumental in forging collaborations with leading institutions and organisations through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), enriching training programmes and promoting knowledge-sharing.

11 more officers from Mysuru honoured

Eleven other Police Officers and personnel from Mysuru district have also been selected for the DG&IGP Commendation Disc for 2025-26.

Among the awardees from Mysuru are Assistant Commissioner of Police H.M. Harish, currently serving at the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters, Mysuru, though the award order lists his posting as ACP, CAR North, Bengaluru City; Commandant K.M. Mahadeva Prasad of the 4th Battalion, Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), Mysuru; Dy.SP. K.N. Yashwanth Kumar (CID Special Investigation Team & Cyber Crime Division, Bengaluru, who had previously served as Inspector in Mysuru); Police Inspectors K.M. Murthy of the Palace Security Force, Mysuru City and C. Nandeesh Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS), Mysuru; Assistant Sub-Inspectors T.S. Sreedhara of the City Special Branch, Mysuru City and C.S. Nandakumar (Wireless) of the Mysuru City Control Room; Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector M. Nagaraju of the City Armed Reserve, Mysuru City; Head Constable (Wireless) K. Gururaj of the Mysuru City Control Room; Civil Head Constable H.V. Rangaswamy of the Cyber Crime Police Station, Mysuru District and Civil Police Constable (CPC-340) S.A. Manohar of Hunsur Town Police Station, Mysuru District.

A total of 200 officers and personnel from across Karnataka have been selected for the commendation this year. The awards will be presented by Dr. M.A. Saleem. The DG&IGP Commendation Disc is regarded as one of the highest and most respected recognitions within the Karnataka Police Department.