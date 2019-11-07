KPL Spot Fixing: Two more players arrested

November 7, 2019

Former Karnataka players C.M. Gautam, Abrar Kazi taken into custody

Bengaluru: The spot fixing case in the much celebrated Karnataka Premier League (KPL) is getting murkier by the day with more skeletons tumbling out of the shelves. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru this morning arrested the two more players C.M. Gautam and Abrar Kazi, who have represented Karnataka in First Class cricket.

Gautam and Kazi were a part of Bellari Tuskers franchise in the KPL-2019 season. While, Gautam moved to Goa for the current first class season, Kazi shifted to Mizoram. In fact, the duo was also named in their respective State squads for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, which begins tomorrow (Nov.8).

“The CCB has made two important arrests in the KPL spot-fixing scandal. Bellary team captain C.M. Gautam and Abrar Kazi were arrested. They did spot-fixing in KPL 2019 finals between Hubli and Bellary. They were paid Rs. 20 lakhs for slow batting. Also, they fixed another match against the Bangalore team. Further investigations are on and more arrests will be made,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, in a text message to reporters in Bengaluru. The arrest of the duo came a day after the Police arrested another KPL player Nishant Shekhawat of Bengaluru Blasters squad during the tournament held early this year.

The 33-year-old Gautam, a wicketkeeper/batsman, who has 94 first class matches to his credit, is a seasoned cricketer who has played for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gautam has scored a total of 4,716 runs with 10 centuries.

Meanwhile, Abrar Kazi, a left-arm spinner, has 17 first class matches to his credit with 1,136 runs and 48 wickets to his credit.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Hon. Treasurer and Official Spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said that KSCA was still awaiting for an official confirmation from the Police and added that strict action would taken against those cricketers involved in spot-fixing.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) till date has made a total of seven arrests in the alleged spot-fixing case including Bengaluru Blasters bowling coach Vinu Prasad, batsmen M. Vishwanathan and Nishanth Shekawat, Belagavi Panthers owner Ali Asfak Thara, celebrity drummer Bhavesh Bafna along with C.M. Gautam and Kazi.

