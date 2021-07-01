KPSC exam for SDA selection

The KPSC (Karnataka Public Service Commission) will conduct the exam for appointment of Second Division Assistants (SDA) on Sept. 18 and 19, according to a press release issued by the KPSC Secretary. The KPSC had postponed the exam which was scheduled to take place earlier this year due to second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Time Table — Sept. 18: 10 am to 11.30 am – Paper-1 (Compulsory Kannada); Sept. 19: 10 am to 11.30 am – Paper-3 (General Knowledge) and 2 pm to 3.30 pm: Paper-2 (General Kannada/ General English).
