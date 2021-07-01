Webinar on MSME benefits

A webinar has been organised for the Small, Micro and Medium Industries by Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan, Mysore Chapter, tomorrow (July 2) from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm, in which the information will be provided on the loan, grant for industries, importance of registration for industry, loan schemes of SIDBI, important platform for Government procurement and many other topics. Member of National Minority Awareness Campaign and BJS National Minority Advisor Niranjan Juva will give all important information in this webinar. For details, contact Mahaveer Derasaria, Project & Business Coordinator, BJS, Mysore, on Mob: 99011-35937. Link to participate in the webinar: http://tinyurl.com/bjsmysuru, according to a press release from the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatan, Mysore Chapter.
