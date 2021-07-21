KRS Dam crosses 100 ft. mark
News

KRS Dam crosses 100 ft. mark

July 21, 2021

Srirangapatna: Thanks to copious rains in the catchment areas of Kodagu, water level at KRS Dam in Mandya District has crossed the 100 feet mark. According to statistics provided by Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, water level this morning stood at 101 feet as against a maximum level of 124.80 feet.

Last year (2020), the Dam reached 100 ft on July 8 and in 2019, on the same day (July 8), the Dam recorded 83.65 feet. This morning, the Dam recorded an inflow of 12,413 cusecs, with an outflow of 2,266 cusecs. The water level of the Dam stood at 99.52 ft yesterday. The Dam is expected to receive more waters in the next few days as monsoon has picked up in catchment areas.

However, the water level in the Dam is lower as compared to the previous year. Datewise, as on July 20, 2020, the water level at the Dam was 106 ft. The late surge in water level is attributed to delay of monsoon rains this year. KRS has a storage capacity of 49.45 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) and at present, the Dam has 22.44 tmcft of water, which is just about half of the full capacity. 

The Indian Meteorological Department, Bengaluru and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) have predicted moderate to heavy rains in the catchment areas till next week. 

Apart from irrigating lakhs of acres of land in several districts of Mysuru region, the Dam water will be supplied to Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru for drinking water purposes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching