KRS Dam full as October rains lash Kodagu

October 17, 2022

45,000 to 50,000 cusecs of water released; North Gate musical fountain cancelled

Mysore/Mysuru: While South Karnataka and most parts of Tamil Nadu are set to receive heavy rains following the onset of the North-East Monsoon, the water level at the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya District has reached its maximum level in the second week of October and at present, 45,000 to 50,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) water is being released from the Reservoir.

Today morning’s outflow was recorded at over 51,665 cusecs and an inflow of 54,311 cusecs has been recorded. The water release in October when usually the level dips has signalled that there will be no water crisis during the coming dry months for Mysuru, Mandya and Bengaluru along the Cauvery Basin.

According to the authorities from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) that manages the KRS Dam, the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) has been achieved in the second week of October due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Kodagu. Even in 2021, the Dam had reached FRL and as such, water was released.

During a normal monsoon, the reservoir tends to attain the FRL (124.80 feet) in the last week of July or sometime in August. Notably, before 2021, the Dam reached FRL only in 2010 as late as the last week of October during a monsoon season. The Dam had attained the FRL in October 1983, 1984, 1995 and in 2010, said CNNL officials.

“Heavy rains in Kodagu in October augmented inflow into the Reservoir and it reached FRL. In fact, the Dam has reported FRL multiple times ever since this year’s South West Monsoon picked up pace, much to the relief of residents and farmers,” said an officer. Due to heavy outflow, the small bridge that leads to the North Gate of the KRS Dam is submerged and as such, the illumination and musical fountain there has been cancelled.

As the bridge is submerged, tourists cannot cross over to enjoy the musical fountains.

Musical fountain and illumination are a regular feature at KRS Dam and usually there is one hour of illumination and musical fountain on weekdays and on Saturdays, Sundays and Government holidays, it is extended up to two hours. Now as the North Gate musical fountain and illumination is cancelled, tourists can enjoy the illumination only at the South Gate.