KRS entry fee revenue touches Rs.1 crore in two months

Mysuru: The entry fee collection to the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam in the month of June and July has touched Rs.1 crore. This follows hundreds of tourists who visit the Dam that has been filled to the brim, thanks to copious rain in the Cauvery catchment areas.

Water is regularly being released from the dam and this in turn increased the tourist flow. This is the first time in the last four years that the tourists from far and near and also from abroad are coming in large numbers to watch the water spectacle.

The crest gates are regularly being opened and the tourists are overjoyed to see the gushing waters. The different coloured illumination of the dam during nights also added to the allure.

The revenue in June through entry fees is Rs.53.76 lakh and till July 31 it is Rs. 46.76 lakh. In these two months the total collection was Rs. 1.52 crore.

Last year due to less rainfall, the dam was not full. The collection in June that year was Rs.44.81 lakh and in July it was Rs. 36.05 lakh. Due to less rainfall last year the dam was not full. However, due to heavy rainfall this year, the revenue to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) has gone up by Rs.19.66 lakh in these two months together.

The revenue in July came down because the entry to the north Gate had been banned as the water had been released, said the CNNL officials.

The rainfall has slackened in Kodagu region and only 7,000 cusecs of water is flowing into the KRS reservoir and 5,000 cusecs is being released. The sources said that the maximum water level at the dam is being monitored.