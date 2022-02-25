KRS road well-lit with LED street-lights

February 25, 2022

Sir,

Apropos the news item “LED street-lights not a bright idea” (SOM dated Feb.23), I beg to differ on the points mentioned against the newly installed LED street-lights on KRS road.

Having seen different types of street-lights on KRS road since decades, I can vouch that the current LED street-lights are much better than the earlier types of street-lights and serve the purpose.

Also these new LED street- lights have enhanced the aesthetic look of KRS road during night hours, apart from saving a considerable amount of tax-payers money to the exchequer.

The dispersion of the light is uniform and also the LEDs emit correct luminance illuminating the road brightly. There are no dark spots under the light, except at the places where the branches of the trees block the emission of LED lights. May be over a period of time the luminance of these LEDs could diminish causing dark spots.

Whatever is written about the Hunsur road LED street-light is one hundred percent true. The luminance of these LEDs is very low and these street-lights act as a showpiece only. Probably the authorities concerned would have used inferior quality of LEDs with lower wattage to save the initial installation cost of street-lights.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 24.2.2022

