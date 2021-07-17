July 17, 2021

Tourism Minister launches boating at Backwaters

K R Pet: Mandya district will be developed for the world to see and will be an inspirational tourist spot, said Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeeshwar.

Yogeeshwar visited KRS Backwaters on Friday and inspected the spot.

Meanwhile, he paid a visit to Bhoovarahanatha Swamy Temple located on the banks of KRS backwaters. Also visited Triveni Sangama near Sangapura and Belathur Island region.

Island located on the backwaters of Belathur in K.R. Pet taluk is suitable for I-rope sports advised Sports Department officials to the Minister. Yogeeshwar said, “KRS Dam will be more useful than supplying drinking water to farmer. KRS will be like Narmada Sarovar Dam in Gujarat where backwaters will be improvised in order to encourage tourism. Water released from the Dam will be useful for farmers and drinking purpose. But backwaters will now be used for amusement and tourism purposes.”

“Also small islands located in backwaters will be developed by constructing hotel, resorts, water adventure sports, boating and other developmental works will be done in order to attract more tourists. Also heli-tourism will be introduced. Mandya District Minister Dr. K.C. Narayanagowda, who is also the Youth Empowerment and Sports Minister, has given a proposal to the Tourism Department, to introduce more projects in order to encourage tourism in Mandya district. Tourism Ministry is taking all measures for the development of State tourism,” he added.

Dr. Narayanagowda, who spoke, said: “There are many tourist places in the district of Mandya. But Tourism Department has ignored the district when it comes to development of tourism. We are working towards maintaining the district’s name permanently on the world map. Also, farmers will be encouraged by the Tourism Department in working for the development of tourism. Historical Bhoovarahanatha Swamy Temple will be developed. A hanging bridge between Kalahalli-Hemavathi will be constructed in order to develop islands.”

Mandya Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi, Additional DC V.R. Shylaja, ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Divya Prabhu, Pandavapura AC Shivananda Murthy, Mandya Urban Development Authority Chairman K. Srinivas, Tahsildar Shivamurthy, Srirangapatna Tahsildar Roopa, Sports Minister’s Personal Secretary Prabhakar, Managing Trustee of Bhoovarahanatha Swamy Temple Srinivas Raghavan, National Award winning teacher A.C. Sannaswamy Gowda, Dr. R. Venkatesh and other officials accompanied the Minister.

Boating launched at Backwaters

On the occasion, Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeeshwar launched boating at KRS Backwaters.

Prior to this, the Minister visited Venugopalaswamy Temple in the KRS Backwaters.

Mandya District Minister Dr. K.C. Narayanagowda, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Chairperson and actress Shruti accompanied Yogeeshwar during his visit to the Backwaters.