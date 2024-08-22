KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20: Suchith spins Warriors to victory against Tigers

August 22, 2024

Bengaluru: Hubli Tigers’ four-match winning streak was derailed as they suffered a 56-run loss to Mysore Warriors at the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 cricket match played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday.

Having put into bat first, Mysore Warriors, helped by skipper Karun Nair’s yet another half-century, set Hubli Tigers a target of 166. Later, the Mysore Warriors dismantled Hubli’s batting lineup as J. Suchith led the charge (4/14) supported by K. Gowtham (2/22) and Vidyadhar Patil (2/21). The Hubli Tigers were bowled out for just 109 runs, the third lowest total in Maharaja Trophy history.

Batting second, the Hubli Tigers found themselves in trouble with Vidyadhar Patil and K. Gowtham running through the heart of their top order. While Taha (22) blazed away for an 8-ball cameo, he was dismissed by Vidyadhar Patil, who also scalped the wicket of K.L Shrijith (5). Meanwhile Krishnappa Gowtham removed Thippa Reddy (16) and K.P. Karthikeya (6) to leave the Tigers reeling at 52/4 by the end of the first six.

While Manish Pandey (16) came in at number six, the Mysore spinners continued to outfox Hubli’s batting as Suchith snapped up Aneeshwar Gautam (8) and Manvanth Kumar (0) in his first over and followed it up with the wicket of Rishi Bopanna (1).

At the 10-over mark, the Hubli Tigers needed 100 runs with Manish Pandey and L.R. Kumar (19) at the crease. The duo managed 26 runs off 39 balls before Suchith struck again, dismissing Manish Pandey and effectively extinguishing Hubli’s hopes. Kumar’s innings came to an end when he was caught by impact player Deepak Devadiga, followed by K.C. Cariappa’s wicket to Manvanth Kumar, as the Tigers were bundled out for 109 in 17 overs.

Earlier in the day, the Hubli Tigers won the toss and opted to bowl putting the Mysore Warriors under pressure as Kumar dismissed opener Karthik CA (1) in the second over.

S.U. Karthik (34) and Karun Nair (66) responded with a vital 61-run partnership. Karthik took the attack to Manvanth Kumar, smashing two sixes and a four in the fifth over. Karun Nair followed up with a flurry of boundaries, hitting two sixes and two fours off Mitrakant Yadav, helping the Warriors reach 52/1 by the end of the powerplay.

In the middle overs, Manvanth Kumar struck in his second spell, removing Karthik in the eighth over. Shortly after, KC Cariappa outfoxed both Samit Dravid (2) and Sumit Kumar (9) in quick succession, while Mitrakant Yadav claimed the wicket of Kishan Bedare (5).

Meanwhile, Karun Nair raced to a 27-ball half-century, featuring four fours and three sixes, guiding the Warriors to 105/4 after 12 overs. Karun Nair’s impressive innings came to an end in the 15th over, with Manvanth Kumar picking up his wicket.

As L.R. Kumar returned to the attack, he dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham (5) and J. Suchith (6), while Vidhwath Kaverappa removed Manoj Bhandage (17) in the 19th over to ensure the Mysore Warriors were eventually bowled out for 165 in 19.3 overs.

Brief Scores

Mysore Warriors: 165 all out in 19.3 overs (Karun Nair 66, S.U. Karthik 34, Manoj Bhandage 20; Manvanth Kumar 3/34, L.R. Kumar 3/39, K.C. Cariappa 2/26) BEAT

Hubli Tigers: 109 all out in 17 overs (Mohd. Taha 22, Manish Pander 18, L.R. Kumar 19; J. Suchith 4/14, K. Gowtham 2/22, Vidyadhar Patil 2/21).

Today’s Matches (Aug. 22)

Mysore Warriors Vs Namma Shivamogga -3 pm

Bengaluru Blasters Vs Mangaluru Dragons – 7 pm

Catch the live action on Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports 2;

Live streaming on Fancode