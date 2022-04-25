KSOU confers Hon. Doctorates

April 25, 2022

‘Open & Distance Education is an important instrument for human capital investment’

A.B. Basavaraju delivers 17th annual Convocation address at KSOU

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that open and distance education is considered as an important instrument for human capital development, A.B. Basavaraju, Director (Technical), Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, opined that it is a source of opportunity for people who aspire to learn more but do not have the convenience for it.

He was delivering the Convocation address at the 17th annual Convocation of city-based Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) at the Convocation Hall in Muktagangothri this morning.

Observing that the KSOU is reaching out to all the aspirants with the motto “Higher education for Everyone, Everywhere,” A.B. Basavaraju, who is also the Managing Director, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), Bengaluru, said that the KSOU is invaluable in providing Open and Distance education opportunities for aspirants.

Stating that the KSOU, taking note of the importance of skills, has established a Skill Development Centre to impart skills and encourage students for taking up self-employment, he said that Karnataka is always known for its strong base in respect of educational and research activities.

“Karnataka is very fortunate in having prominent and visionary scientists such as Sir C.V. Raman, Prof. C.N.R. Rao, Prof. U.R. Rao, Prof. Roddam Narasimha, Dr. Raja Ramanna and A.S. Kiran Kumar. The contributions from these scientists have not only transformed our State to a leader in Science and Technology, but also created a new generation of potential young scientists,” he said adding that the State Government has been providing a big thrust to Science and Technology through various policy initiatives.

Continuing, Basavaraju said that the Government is providing grants to Higher Educational Institutions and Research Centres under Vision Group on Science and Technology chaired by Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao for more than a decade. “Till date, a total of Rs. 200 crore has been provided for various educational Institutions to establish Science and Technology based infrastructure and for research activities and KSOU is also one of the beneficiaries of this programme to undertake research activities,” he noted.

Referring to the National Education Policy (NEP) – 2020, he said that this envisages broad-based, multi-disciplinary, holistic education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification. The NEP will definitely take the education sector of our country to newer heights, he added.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar, in his address, said that the KSOU is the first to get AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) recognition for the MBA programme.

Pointing out that the KSOU is offering 42 programmes from Undergraduate to Doctoral level degrees covering Arts, Science, Commerce and Management disciplines, he said that since the inception of the University, nearly 20 lakh students from across the country have graduated. This indicates the potential of KSOU in imparting higher education to students not only from Karnataka, but also outside the State.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of KSOU, in his Presidential address, said that the Convocation marks the completion of an important phase in the life of students.

Pointing out that the hard work put by the students to gain knowledge in their core discipline will lead them to new heights in their career, Gehlot said that at the same time, it is important for the students to also imbibe ‘Samskara’ in their life.

Noting that the parents will also be proud to see the hard work and commitment of their wards being translated into achievement of their (students) goals and objectives, he complimented the faculty members of the University for all their efforts to provide quality education.

Highlighting the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making rapid strides in knowledge-based sectors such as Information Technology and IT enabled services, the Governor said that the PM is also working on plans for creating a robust research ecosystem for all the sectors including food and agriculture.

On the occasion, Honorary Doctorate (Honoris Causa) degrees were conferred on three eminent personalities — A.V.S. Murthy, Honorary Secretary of Bengaluru-based Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (Rashtreeya Vidyalaya (RV) Educational Institutions), E.S. Chakravarthy, Vice-President and Global Head, Resource Management Group, TATA Consultancy Services (TCS) and Anand Sankeshwar, Managing Director of VRL Group of Companies.

Also, 31 Research students received their Ph.D degrees and a total of 48 Gold medals and 38 cash prizes were given away to top rankers in various disciplines. A total of 8,338 students, from various disciplines and admitted to KSOU in the years 2018, 2019 and 2020, were eligible to receive their degrees at the Convocation.

KSOU Registrar (Evaluation) Dr. K.B. Praveena, Registrar Dr. R. Rajanna, Dean (Academic) Dr. Kamble Ashok and others were present. However, Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan was absent.

The Convocation was held after a gap of three years due to COVID and other factors.