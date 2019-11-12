KSOU to launch mobile app to provide instant information to students
KSOU to launch mobile app to provide instant information to students

November 12, 2019

Mysuru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU)  will be releasing a mobile app shortly, to provide information to students.

The KSOU is in the process of developing a mobile app, from which the students can download their required study materials at any point of time. Apart from the study materials, the app will have supplementary study materials along with audio and video clippings. 

KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof.S. Vidyashankar said that the University is in talks with State owned KEONICS for developing the mobile app and the app is expected to come out within four months.

Pointing out that the app will contain all study materials, he said that there are plans to introduce the app from the next academic year. The students will be provided  user ID and password to open the app, he said and added that this mobile app will be of huge benefit to the students as it saves both cost and time.

Meanwhile, the KSOU, as a reformist measure, is also planning to install the study materials in a Tab, thus saving crores of rupees in printing of text books and other study materials. Also, as the students from far off places find it difficult to personally carry big bundles of text books, the installation in the tab will largely help the students in reducing the burden of carrying books. 

This apart, the Tabs are available at Rs. 5,000 which may not be a burden to the students, considering the fact that they have to spend money every year for buying study materials and text books.

The University is likely to make these Tabs available in the next six months.

