KSOU’s student app brings together students, faculty

April 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has launched “KSOU-Student App” to connect both the students and faculty online.

According to a circular issued from the office of Registrar Prof Lingaraja Gandhi, the app can be downloaded from Google Play store or the website of the university.

KSOU Mysuru is Karnataka’s only Open University that has come forward to put an end to tonnes of paper used for printing study material and it is giving notes in the electronic form, thanks to the mobile application.

The app has pre-loaded syllabus, lessons and other information as per the choice of the course. The app is an eco-friendly initiative as it helps cut down the use of tonnes of paper for printing study materials for over 31 courses two times a year.

All the chairmen, Heads of the departments and teaching faculty have been informed to communicate the matter to the students through WhatsApp groups.



The app is useful in multiple ways:

• Online admission – students can apply online to get admission in the university.

• Online fee payment – all types of payment modes are accepted

• Notifications – get real-time notifications instantly

• Online hall ticket download

• Self-learning materials – online access

• Online assignment materials

• Question bank access

• Get exam results update instantly

The KSOU is also planning to launch multipoint video classrooms to facilitate the students who can attend contact classes at places closer to their home towns instead of coming to Mysuru spending on commuting and stay.