KSRTC drivers get life-saving skills

September 13, 2022

First-of-its-kind initiative by Health and Family Welfare Department

Mysore/Mysuru: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Mysuru, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has organised a two-day ‘Skill-based Training Programme on First Responder’ for KSRTC divers. The event began at District Health Training Centre at Jayalakshmipuram this morning and was inaugurated by District Labour Officer Rajesh Jhadav. Today, over 100 KSRTC drivers were trained and by tomorrow evening, 100 more will be trained.

According to the Principal of District Health Training Centre Dr. L. Ravi, this training aims to equip KSRTC drivers with skills to administer first-aid to patients. The programme is targeted at strengthening the chain of survival in society.

This initiative has been taken to educate people to respond to medical emergencies. The first responder, he said, is the first person at the scene to recognise the emergency, activate an emergency medical service system and provide lifesaving first aid with minimal equipment until the emergency medical service providers arrive.

The participants will be trained in scene safety, personal protection, Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and how to activate an emergency response system. This programme equips the participants with essential preliminary care skills like giving rescue breaths, chest compressions and first aid for medical, trauma and environmental emergencies.

In his address, District Labour Officer Rajesh Jhadav said that every year, lakhs of people die as they do not take precautions, even the basic ones. “As per 2020 data, In India 4,49,000 accidents were reported and of which, 1,51,113 people died and 4,51,361 were injured. Most of the people who were killed and injured were those who did not follow basic precautions like wearing helmets, seatbelts and such others,” he added.

“It is an initiative to train the community in providing first aid during emergencies, natural disasters and accidents and to teach life-saving skills that will save precious lives. In coming days, training will be imparted to taxi drivers, tour operators and also regular city drivers,” he added.

