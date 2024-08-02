KSRTC electric bus veers off road; 22 passengers safe

August 2, 2024

Kushalnagar: Over 22 passengers had a narrow escape when a KSRTC electric bus veered off the road and crashed into a slope near Suntikoppa in Kodagu district this morning. Fortunately, a coffee estate fence prevented the vehicle from toppling into the plantation.

The KSRTC’s Power Plus electric bus was heading to Bengaluru via Mysuru. Near Kodagarahalli, a jeep overtaking a car from the opposite direction forced the bus driver to swerve left to avoid a direct collision. Despite the manoeuvre, the bus hit the jeep’s side and veered off the road due to rain and slippery conditions.

The speeding bus skidded in roadside slush and fell into the slope area beside the road. The impact catapulted passengers from their seats, causing many on the right side to fall onto the left side seats and the floor.

Local villagers and commuters quickly came to the passengers’ aid, helping them exit through the emergency door as the main door was jammed against the ground. A ladder used for pepper picking was employed to help passengers reach the ground safely.

While passengers escaped with minor bruises and sprains, another Airavata-class bus arrived from Madikeri to continue their journey after two-hour delay.