Mysuru Chalo Padayatra from Bengaluru tomorrow: BJP State incharge Agarwal

August 2, 2024

After Union Minister HDK’s resentment, saffron party keeps ex-Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda away from padayatra

New Delhi: A day after Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) announced that his party JD(S) won’t support Mysuru Chalo Padayatra from Bengaluru, planned by BJP, the alliance partner in the State, taking severe exception to former Hassan MLA Preetham J. Gowda being a part of the padayatra, BJP Karnataka Incharge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal has clarified that, Preetham Gowda won’t be playing any role in the padayatra.

Taking note of Kumaraswamy’s announcement, that was rather bitter, BJP High Command that met in the capital on Thursday, decided to take out the padayatra, as scheduled from tomorrow (Aug. 3), under the leadership of its Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra.

Addressing the news conference, Agarwal said, all the leaders of BJP-JD(S) combine will be taking part in the padayatra, along with MLAs and MPs, in protest against the scams at MUDA and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation Ltd.

Union Minister HDK and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa will kick-start the padayatra at NICE Road junction on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road at 8.30 am, he said.