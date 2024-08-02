MUDA site allotment scam: Cabinet advises Guv to withdraw notice to CM Siddaramaiah

August 2, 2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Council of Ministers, led by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, decided on Thursday to “strongly advise the Governor to withdraw the (show-cause) notice” and reject the application filed by activist T.J. Abraham against CM Siddaramaiah regarding Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The decision followed a marathon meeting of the Council lasting over four hours. Speaking to reporters, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar described the show-cause notice as “political” and driven by mala fide intentions. “We are confident that the Governor will be sensible as we have sent a detailed reply,” he said, adding that the notice violated several legal precedents.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recused himself from the meeting held to discuss the notice issued against him and authorised the Deputy CM to chair the meeting. Shivakumar expressed confidence that the Governor would withdraw the notice.

Abraham had filed the complaint seeking sanction for prosecution on July 26 at around 11 am. Though the government had responded to the complaint and submitted a report through the Chief Secretary on the same evening, the Governor decided to issue a notice shortly after on the same day.

The Governor had sought a response from Siddaramaiah on allegations related to the distribution of sites by MUDA, including to his wife B.M. Parvathi.

Shivakumar called the show-cause notice a “destruction of democracy.”

He said the Cabinet discussed the issue of the show-cause notice to the Chief Minister in detail. “Taking note of the entire factual matrix as well as the well-settled legal position, the Cabinet has unanimously resolved to advise the Governor to withdraw the show-cause notice,” he added.

“There is neither any investigation nor any evidence to suggest that the Chief Minister is involved in the MUDA irregularities. How can a democratically elected Chief Minister be accused in such a scenario? This is a conspiracy to bring down a Chief Minister who came to power with a massive majority. This is a murder of democracy,” he lashed out.

Shivakumar further questioned why the Governor was “acting in haste.” “Mere filing of a complaint is not enough; evidence is needed before proceeding with any action. But in this case, the Governor has issued a show-cause notice even before any investigation is initiated,” he stated.