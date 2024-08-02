Wayanad landslides: District teams deployed for rescue

August 2, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A 17-member team of officers from the district, including medical specialists and allied staff, has been deployed to Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala to assist with rescue operations following recent landslides.

The team, consisting of members from various departments, will be stationed in Wayanad from July 31 to Aug. 5, or until further notice.

According to a circular issued by Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, the following are the officers deputed to Kerala, entrusting them with certain responsibilities: Joint Director of Agriculture Department Chandrashekar, Deputy Director of Fisheries Manjunath, Assistant Director of Tourism Prabhuraj, District Health Officer Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy, Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dr. K.R. Dakshayini and District Surgeon Dr. Amarnath.

Joining the team are Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Kumuda, Joint Director of District Industries and Commerce Dinesh, Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath, District Officer of Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Raghavendra, Social Welfare Officer Rangegowda, KSRTC Divisional Controller (Rural) Srinivas, Regional Transport Officer(RTO-West) Devika, RTO East Shafiuddin, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff, Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations Ashok Kumar and Assistant Director T.K. Harish Kumar.

These Officers have been entrusted with the task of rescuing Mysureans trapped in the landslides affected areas, along with supplying medical equipment and food kits, besides opening a Control Room to provide related information & arranging vehicles to ferry the injured persons and supply food packets, blankets and daily essentials to survivors.

From Mysuru district

That apart, a Medical Emergency Team including doctors from Mysuru district, have been sent to Wayanad, to provide medical assistance to the survivors of a series of landslides that have rocked the region.

The team of doctors left for Wayanad, through Bavali CheckPost at the Karnataka-Kerala border in the Mysuru district on Wednesday morning.

The team includes — Surgeon Dr. Srinivas from Government Hospital in H.D. Kote, Physician Dr. Nageshwara Rao from Government Hospital in T. Narasipur, Medical Officer Dr. Sheshadri from Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Belur and Senior Pharmacy Officer Umesh from Government Hospital in H.D. Kote, according to Divisional Joint Director, Health and Family Welfare Services, Mysuru Division.

Assistant Commissioner of Hunsur Sub-Division Venkataraju, Tahsildar Srinivas and Taluk Health Officer, H.D. Kote, Dr. Ravikumar, Dr Varsha, Senior Health Inspectors Nagendra and Raviraj, Revenue Inspector Ghouse were present.

From Chamarajanagar district

From Chamarajanagar district, the team includes Dr. Alim Pasha, Taluk Health Officer, Gundlupet, Dr. Mahesh, Paediatrician, Government Hospital, Gundlupet, Dr. Triveni, Physician, Government Hospital, Gundlupet, Dr. Sridhar, Anaesthesiologist, Government Hospital, Yalandur, Dr. Teena, Obstetrics and Gynaecologist, Government Hospital, Yalandur, Dr. Raju, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Sub-Division Hospital, Kollegal, Dr. Sandeep, Medical Officer, Primary Health Centre, Hangala, Mahadevaswamy, Nursing Officer, Government Hospital, Gundlupet and Basavegowda, Hospital Attendant, Government Hospital, Gundlupet.