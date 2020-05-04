KSRTC Officials draw ‘social distance’ boxes for passengers at Sub-Urban Bus Stand
May 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government gradually lifting COVID-19 lockdown regulations in phases, the KSRTC authorities are making preparations at the sub-urban bus stand in anticipation of resumption of bus services soon. 

The KSRTC had suspended all bus services after the Union Government announced nationwide lockdown in the last week of March and since then there has been no bus service to anywhere resulting in huge losses to the transport Corporation. But now, the officials are hoping that bus operations will resume soon with phased relaxation of curbs.

As a first step in this regard, the authorities have drawn square boxes at all platforms in the sub-urban bus stand for passengers to maintain social distancing while boarding buses. The boxes are marked in yellow colour at a distance of 5 ft. from each other in keeping with social distancing norms.

Loses daily earnings of Rs. 1.17 crore 

KSRTC Mysuru Rural Divisional Controller R. Ashok Kumar said that square boxes have been drawn at all the platforms in the bus stand. The Division is making all preparations well in advance to operate buses once the lockdown curbs are lifted, he said and added that the Division has lost daily earnings of Rs. 85 lakh due to stoppage of bus services.

KSRTC Mysuru Urban Divisional Controller S.P. Nagaraj said that measures will be taken to draw square boxes at the city bus stand too. Pointing out that they are prepared to resume services once the lockdown ends, he said that the Division is losing Rs.32 lakh earnings per day due to the suspension of bus services. So the KSRTC Mysuru is losing daily earnings of Rs. 1.17 crore.

