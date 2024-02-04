KSRTC to launch ‘Ashwamedha’ service from Mysuru to Bengaluru
News

KSRTC to launch ‘Ashwamedha’ service from Mysuru to Bengaluru

February 4, 2024

Mysuru gets 15 ‘Ashwamedha’ buses with bucket seats for traveling comfort, LED route display

Msyore/Mysuru: In added efforts to enhance passenger comfort, the KSRTC is set to introduce ‘Ashwamedha’ Point-to-Point Express bus service starting tomorrow (Feb. 5).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch 100 ‘Ashwamedha’ buses at the Eastern Gate of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Feb. 5, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and other officials.

While the Mysuru KSRTC Division initially proposed 20 ‘Ashwamedha’ buses, the KSRTC has allocated 15 buses for the launch, according to Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller Srinivas.

These buses will operate on routes connecting Mysuru to Bengaluru, Hunsur to Bengaluru, and K.R. Nagar to Bengaluru. Currently, Mysuru Division has 14 electric buses, and a proposal for an additional 30 buses has been submitted. The routes for the new electric buses, including services from Mysuru to Hunsur and Mysuru to H.D. Kote, will be determined soon, added Srinivas.

Notably, the fare for the ‘Ashwamedha’ bus will remain unchanged, maintaining affordability, clarified Srinivas. The ‘Ashwamedha’ bus, standing at 3.42 metres in height, carries the theme ‘Reconceptualising Travel.’

It features 52 ‘bucket-type’ design seats and incorporates various enhancements such as a spacious interior, tinted glasses, LED lights, LED route display, self-closing doors, and an emergency door-opening button.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching