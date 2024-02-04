KSRTC to launch ‘Ashwamedha’ service from Mysuru to Bengaluru

February 4, 2024

Mysuru gets 15 ‘Ashwamedha’ buses with bucket seats for traveling comfort, LED route display

Msyore/Mysuru: In added efforts to enhance passenger comfort, the KSRTC is set to introduce ‘Ashwamedha’ Point-to-Point Express bus service starting tomorrow (Feb. 5).

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch 100 ‘Ashwamedha’ buses at the Eastern Gate of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Feb. 5, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and other officials.

While the Mysuru KSRTC Division initially proposed 20 ‘Ashwamedha’ buses, the KSRTC has allocated 15 buses for the launch, according to Mysuru KSRTC Divisional Controller Srinivas.

These buses will operate on routes connecting Mysuru to Bengaluru, Hunsur to Bengaluru, and K.R. Nagar to Bengaluru. Currently, Mysuru Division has 14 electric buses, and a proposal for an additional 30 buses has been submitted. The routes for the new electric buses, including services from Mysuru to Hunsur and Mysuru to H.D. Kote, will be determined soon, added Srinivas.

Notably, the fare for the ‘Ashwamedha’ bus will remain unchanged, maintaining affordability, clarified Srinivas. The ‘Ashwamedha’ bus, standing at 3.42 metres in height, carries the theme ‘Reconceptualising Travel.’

It features 52 ‘bucket-type’ design seats and incorporates various enhancements such as a spacious interior, tinted glasses, LED lights, LED route display, self-closing doors, and an emergency door-opening button.