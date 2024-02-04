‘Save Bandipur’ protest held
News

‘Save Bandipur’ protest held

February 4, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the ‘Save Bandipur’ posts trending on social media following the completion of the aerial survey for the proposed Nilambur-Nanjangud Railway project by the Government of Kerala, Mysuru-based Gandhada Gudi Foundation, environment activists and other like-minded people staged a protest in front of the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in city this morning demanding the Karnataka Government not heed to pressure tactics of Kerala Government.

The protesters, urging the State Government to protect wildlife and prevent unnatural deaths of wild animals, demanded the State Government not to lift the night traffic ban in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and not take up road widening works in Bandipur and Nagarahole Forest areas.

Speaking on the occasion, naturalist and wildlife enthusiast M.K. Saptha Girish welcomed the decision of the State Government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue with the ban on night traffic in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and added that the Government must continue with its decision in the future as well.

Stating that the State had only 13-16 percent of forest area, Saptha Girish stressed the need to increase the forest area to 33 percent to protect the wildlife. “Kerala Government had proposed to construct a traffic corridor at Bandipur. This would only harm the movement of wild animals but will also disturb the existing elephant corridors. State Governments must take measures to prevent man-animal conflicts,” he added.

Foundation President Aryan,  Vice-President Kumargowda and others were present. 

