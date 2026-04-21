KSRTC workers begin indefinite stir in Bengaluru

April 21, 2026

Bus services not hit

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking fulfilment of their various demands, the staff and workers of all the four State-run Transport Corporations (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC & KKRTC) began an indefinite stir at Freedom Park in Bengaluru this morning.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of KSRTC Staff and Workers Union and all other Unions of the four Transport Corporations had called for an indefinite stir at Bengaluru starting from today. This stir is part of the continued struggle by the employees regarding wage arrears and salary revision.

However, public transport services across the State were not hit in any way, as only the employees with week-off and those on leave, are taking part in the stir on rotation basis.

The key reasons for the stir are Wage arrears – Payment of 38 months of salary arrears; Pay revision – Implementation of the 7th Pay Commission model, with wage parity on par with Government employees, effective from Jan. 1, 2024; Unmet demands – Rejection of the Government’s phased payment offer, as workers demanded full payment of arrears; Union recognition – Immediate conduct of Union elections for the recognition of Labour Unions.

JAC officer-bearer Vishwanath, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the employees started a Padayatra (march) from Chitradurga to Bengaluru on Apr. 8, leading up to the indefinite stir at Freedom Park. JAC had earlier held a negotiation with the Government in February this year, following which the workers temporarily withdrew their strike after the Government agreed to partially meet the demands (26 months of arrears). But workers continued to press for the full 38 months arrears and pay revision.