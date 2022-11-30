Kurubara Sangha celebrates Kanaka Jayanti

November 30, 2022

Mysuru: A colourful procession was taken out in city this morning as part of Sri Bhakta Kanakadasa’s 535th Jayantyotsava organised by Karnataka Pradesha Kurubara Sangha and Mysuru Taluk Kurubara Sangha.

Sri Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji of Kaginele Mutt flagged off the procession from Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city in the presence of MLC A.H. Vishwanath, leaders and members of the Sangha. The procession reached Kalamandira via Hunsur Road where a stage programme was organised.

Hundreds of people took part in the procession which included three silver chariots — one each carrying the idols of Kanakadasa and Sangolli Rayanna and the third one carrying Sri Niranjanananda Puri Swamiji — all decorated with colourful flowers.

The procession, led by 108 women carrying Kalashas, also comprised folk troupes like Kamsale, Puja Kunita, Dollu Kunita, Garudi Gombe, Goravara Kunita etc., and Vadya mela. Water and cut fruits were distributed to the people.

Former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah inaugurated the stage programme at Kalamandira.