MCC’s Palike Adalat concludes: 98 of 272 grievances addressed

November 30, 2022

Mysuru; The Palike Adalat that was organised by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to speedily deliver Government services to the residents of Mysuru concluded today with the final Adalat that was held under the chairmanship of Mayor Shivakumar.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Additional MCC Deputy Commissioners Roopa and M.K. Savitha and Superintending Engineer Mahesh were present.

The Adalat was organised from Nov. 14 to Nov. 19 and initially, the initiative ran into rough weather due to poor response.

In all, the MCC received 272 applications for the redressal of various grievances and 98 of them were cleared as they were pending due to some technical issues that caused a delay.

The remaining 174 applications had the footnote saying that why the applications had been rejected. Only those residents whose grievances were not addressed and had a footnote could approach the final Palike Adalat. Today, the MCC received about eight fresh applications.

A majority of the applications were for Khatas and 47 of the total 82 had the footnote mentioned as to why the applications have been rejected. Some of the applications pertained to the Kurubarahalli Survey Number 4 where the legal issues are still pending to be resolved. In all, 35 of the 82 applications were cleared this morning after holding discussion with officials.

The Engineering section had received 59 applications and 53 of them had footnotes. Six of the applications were cleared. 54 applications were for Ashraya houses and 30 of them have been cleared and those beneficiaries will get the houses from the hands of their Constituency MLA. 24 applications of Ashraya scheme were rejected due to duplication and mismatch in the names and addresses of the applicants and the actual beneficiaries.

The underground drainage (UGD) issue had 15 applications and 12 of them had footnotes on why the issue has not been solved. Three applications were cleared. Over 15 applications were for water problem and came under the Vani Vilasa Water Works (VVVW). In all, 98 of the 272 applications were cleared today.