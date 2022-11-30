Vehicle-checking drive intensified across city

November 30, 2022

Mysuru: In a bid to implement traffic rules effectively and also to prevent crimes from taking place, the City Police (Traffic and Civil) have intensified vehicle checking operations across the city.

Following instructions from City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, the checking operation led by DCPs Pradeep Gunti (Law and Order) and M.S. Geetha Prasanna (Crime and Traffic) was conducted yesterday in more than 25 places including on Sayyaji Rao Road, Hunsur Main Road, Bannur Main Road and Mahadevapura Main Road from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The Traffic and Civil Police personnel stopped goods vehicles, cars, mini vans and vehicles moving in suspicious manner and checked the vehicles. They also stopped triple riders and imposed fines on the riders. Vehicle checking was also conducted in Rajivnagar and Shanthinagar Main Roads coming under Udayagiri Police limits. Police, who stopped the vehicles, collected information from the motorists, noted the registration numbers of the vehicles before letting them go.

City Top Cop B. Ramesh, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that the Traffic, Civil and City Armed Reserve (CAR) Police are jointly conducting the special checking drives to strictly implement traffic rules and to put brakes on crimes in city. He further said that the checking drives were not limited to a day or two but would be continuous.