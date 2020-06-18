Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 & Alanahalli Survey No.41: Committed to resolve deadlock, clarifies MLA Ramdas again

June 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas has again clarified that he was trying his best to remove the B-Kharab classification from the lands coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey Number 41 and come to the rescue of over 25,000 property owners who are tormented by the long-standing issue.

“Property owners of Siddhartha Layout, Alanahalli, J.C. Nagar, K.C. Layout and Income Tax Layout will be relieved as their properties will be removed from ‘B-Kharab’ (Government land) classification and a Government order will be passed soon and positively by the end of this month,” the MLA said yesterday while speaking to reporters at Pathrakarthara Bhavan.

Over 205.09 acres of Survey No. 4, 105 acres of K.C. Layout, and 44.20 acres of J.C. Layout (354.29 acres) will be freed from B-Kharab classification and will be handed over to MUDA free of cost, the MLA said and these layouts are Government layouts and classifying them as Government land was a wrong move, he said.

Reacting to the Congress allegation, MLA Ramdas said, “Nowhere have I stated that the order has been passed. Since two years, despite former CM Siddharamaiah passing a Cabinet order, nothing had moved and no efforts were made to resolve the deadlock. Now things are moving in the right direction and I have just said that,” Ramdas said, reacting to Congress Spokesperson M. Lakshman’s statement that he (Ramdas) was spreading a bunch of lies.

“I am committed on the issue and I will provide relief to my voters who have made me an MLA. There is no connection between MUDA Layouts and the B-Kharab classification,” he said.