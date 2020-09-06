Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4: MUDA Comr. writes to MCC on issuing documents to property owners
Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4: MUDA Comr. writes to MCC on issuing documents to property owners

September 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh has written to his counterpart in the MCC seeking to initiate measures for issuance of documents such as khata transfer, building licence and tax stipulation in respect of landed properties located in MUDA (formerly CITB) formed layouts of Siddarthanagar, K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar, Income Tax and Alanahalli layouts, coming under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41.

In the letter written to the MCC Commissioner on Saturday, MUDA Commissioner Natesh said, the Government has said that the lands on which these layouts have been formed have been dropped from ‘B-Kharab’ classification based on a Court order and Cabinet decision. The Urban Development Department through a letter on July 28 too had directed for necessary follow-up action. 

Accordingly, the MCC should take measures for issuance of land records such as property tax stipulation, khata transfer and registration and building licence to owners of houses and sites in the said layouts, which come under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and Alanahalli Survey No. 41, the letter said.

