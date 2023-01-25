‘Lack of discipline and poor organisation led to Congress defeat in last Assembly polls’
News

‘Lack of discipline and poor organisation led to Congress defeat in last Assembly polls’

January 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan said that despite launching several welfare and empowerment programmes for the poor and oppressed sections of the society, the Congress lost the last Assembly polls because of lack of discipline and poor organisation. He was addressing the KR Assembly constituency party workers called to discuss preparations for the party’s  ‘Prajadhwani Yatra’ rally in city on Jan. 26, at Chikkammaniketana Kalyana Mantapa in Kuvempunagar here yesterday.

Maintaining that the Congress gave everything for people’s welfare when it was in power, Dhruvanarayan observed that, however, the party failed in reaching out to the voters on Government schemes and programmes of the Siddharamaiah-led Congress Government, which resulted in the party’s defeat in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Asserting that the Congress is a truly secular and democratic party, the KPCC Working President said that the BJP was limited to just one religion as the party failed to give any ticket to Minority communities. Accusing the BJP of deleting unfavourable and minority voters from the electoral rolls, he said that the party workers must ensure the total success of the party rally to take place at J.K. Grounds tomorrow.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP Government, Dhruvanarayan alleged that the BJP was running a 40 percent Commission Government and many of its Ministers were involved in huge scams. The BJP has nothing to boast of its achievements and as such, it has planned to spend huge sums of money for winning the forthcoming Assembly polls, he said adding that the BJP was certain to taste defeat, despite its huge spending plans in the polls.

READ ALSO  Congress urges CM to announce package for daily workers

City Congress President R.Murthy, party leaders M. Lakshmana, H.A. Venkatesh, T.B. Chikkanna, Pushpalatha Chikkanna, G. Somashekar, Sridhar, Vidya, Bhavya, Corporators Lokesh Piya, J. Gopi and Shobha Sunil and others were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching