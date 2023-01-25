40 of 60 grievances settled at second MUDA Adalat

January 25, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The second Adalat held by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) yesterday addressed the grievances of 40 residents on the spot out of the total 60 applications received. The Adalat was held in the MUDA Chairman’s Office Hall as it rained outside.

Token system was followed and the applicants were called inside as per the number allotted and the grievances were personally heard by MUDA Chairman Yashaswi S. Somashekar and Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar. The issues that were settled included Khata transfer, possession certificate, Pouthi Khata transfer and alternative site allotment.

Mangalamma of Hebbal narrated her ordeal to the Chairman and said that her land was acquired by MUDA before 2008 and was promised a 20X30 site and a compensation of Rs. 12,000. “My close relatives have taken the money and the site but I did not receive a single rupee and I have been visiting the MUDA Office since 2008,” she said.

K. Vijayalakshmi of K.R. Mohalla said that she has two properties at K.R. Mohalla and wanted a single Khata for the two properties. “When I go to the MUDA Office, they shift the responsibility to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and at MCC, they are saying MUDA has to allot a single Khata. At least please issue a letter that MUDA cannot issue Khata for two sites,” she pleaded.

Parvathi complained that she had applied for a 50X30 site at R.T. Nagar in 1992 and the MUDA had sanctioned a plot under site number 959. But the officers refused to issue Khata and the same site number has now been allotted to someone else, denying her the right.

Faizan Khan, a resident of Rajivnagar Third Stage complained that he has constructed a house in that area and planned to shift there in a month or so but the drainage system in front of the house has not been provided and there is an open manhole near his house that is filled with garbage. He also said that MUDA has not provided electricity connection to his house. Responding to the complaint, MUDA Commissioner Dinesh Kumar directed Assistant Executive Engineer Rajendra to visit the area immediately and address the issues.

Later speaking to reporters, MUDA Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar said that as rain disrupted the proceedings of the second Adalat, only 60 applications were received and 40 grievances have been resolved on the spot. “We have been receiving an overwhelming response to the Adalat and even the officers are participating enthusiastically,” he added.

MUDA Secretary N.C. Venkataraju, Superintending Engineer Channakeshava, members Lakshmidevi, Naveen Kumar, Town Planner Shesha and other officers were present.