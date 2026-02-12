Lake encroachment in K.C. Layout: 48-hour deadline to remove compound

February 12, 2026

State Government has yielded to land mafia, says MLA Srivatsa

Mysore/Mysuru: The fencing (compound) of lake land at K.C. Layout (Kempu Cheluvajammanni Layout) near the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru is emerging as a major flashpoint, with the Krishnaraja BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa issuing a 48-hour deadline to the District Administration to remove the compound put up by a private individual.

The MLA announced the deadline this morning while speaking to reporters at the disputed site, accusing the State Government of bowing to the land mafia. “If the lake compound is not cleared within 48 hours, we will remove it a day after Mahashivarathri,” he warned.

The land in question falls under Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4 and is being claimed as private property. Two boards have been erected at the site. However, official maps of the MDA identify the area as a lake.

While one board refers to 23 guntas of land, the other mentions 3.17 acres, both asserting ownership and warning the public against trespassing. The boards also state that legal action will be initiated against anyone entering the property without permission.

“As soon as the issue came up, I raised a question in the Legislative Assembly, pointing out that MDA maps also indicate Raja Kaluves (primary storm water drains) connected to the water body, leaving little doubt that it is Government-owned. Despite the facts, Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda gave a confusing and conflicting reply,” MLA Srivatsa said.

“The Minister did not clearly state whether the land in question is indeed a lake, leaving the matter unresolved and raising further doubts. This is why we have given a deadline. The lake land has been encroached upon, and the State Government has failed to act, even in the Chief Minister’s home district,” he added.

Residents say the lake existed for decades. “Many old-timers still remember the water body. Now the water has dried up, and the land has been levelled, encroached upon, and fenced,” he said.

BJP City Spokesperson M.M. Mohan, Krishnaraja Constituency BJP President Gopal Raj Urs, former Mayor Shivakumar, retired MUDA officer Nataraj and others were present at the K.C. Layout site visit with the MLA.