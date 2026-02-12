February 12, 2026

Lake shown clearly in MDA map

Why was MDA Commr. silent?

Why is DC not taking action?

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa has questioned the District Administration’s failure to clear the alleged encroachments on the K.C. Layout lake in the Chief Minister’s home district.

“Is the land mafia more powerful than the Chief Minister? Why can’t the District Administration act immediately. Who are they afraid of? When the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) map clearly shows the area as a lake and not private property? Who is the Government trying to protect?” he asked.

Targeting MLC and the Chief Minister’s son, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, whose name has surfaced in the transfers controversy, Srivatsa further asked, “Has the lake encroachment not come to the notice of Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, that too in his father’s hometown?”

Meanwhile, sources have informed that the officials are afraid to take back the lake as powerful people have filled up and encroached this lake to add it to the neighbouring land that they have purchased and converted for commercial purpose.