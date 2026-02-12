MCC to adopt LiDAR tech to plug Property Tax losses

February 12, 2026

Light Detection and Ranging technology to accurately map properties, violations

National Institute of Technology Calicut demonstrates project efficiency at MCC

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will soon float tenders to implement Aerial LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology to map all properties under its jurisdiction, aiming to improve the efficiency and accuracy of Property Tax collection.

The technology is expected to increase Property Tax revenue by about 30 percent. At present, the MCC collects around Rs. 237 crore annually as property tax and LiDAR-based mapping could generate an additional Rs. 54 crore. Water tax collection, currently about Rs. 60 crore, is projected to rise to nearly Rs. 90 crore.

Aerial LiDAR will provide highly accurate data on property boundaries, building dimensions, number of floors, land-use changes, lakes, drains (nalas) and other water bodies across the city.

“We want to tackle illegal encroachments and improve tax assessments. With LiDAR-based GIS property mapping, we can ensure accurate property evaluation. The technology will allow precise measurement of property size and structures, leading to fairer taxation and better revenue generation,” MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif told Star of Mysore.

He said, a team from the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC), which has implemented similar technology in cities such as Varanasi, recently made a presentation to the MCC. “The proposal has been sent to the Government for approval. Once we receive clearance, likely within a week, tenders will be floated,” he added.

Pointing out that many property owners fail to report additional floors or structural alterations, he said, this is resulting in under-taxation and noted that although Varanasi has fewer properties than Mysuru, its tax collection is significantly higher.

“There are hundreds of building violations within MCC limits that have escaped notice, including excess floors built in violation of norms, non-compliance with setback rules and breaches of Floor Area Ratio (FAR). These not only violate planning regulations but also cause substantial revenue loss. We aim to plug these losses through LiDAR implementation,” he said.

LiDAR will also help MCC monitor zoning changes, land development and urban expansion in real time, enabling quicker corrective action and more effective tax revisions.