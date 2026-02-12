Vimukthi – Drive against drugs: Five peddlers arrested
News

Vimukthi – Drive against drugs: Five peddlers arrested

February 12, 2026

3.14 grams MDMA, 585 grams ganja, scooter seized

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police and Mandi Mohalla Police, have arrested five drug peddlers and have seized narcotic substances and a scooter from them.

In the first case, Mandi Mohalla Police have arrested two drug peddlers and have seized 3.14 grams MDMA from them. Those arrested are 29-year-old Mohammed Kareem of Mandi Mohalla and 36-year-old Nishad Pasha of Kalyangiri. Both have been remanded to Judicial Custody.

Mohammed Kareem has five cases registered against him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mandi Mohalla and Narasimharaja (NR) Police Stations and accused Nishad Pasha has 3 robbery and extortion cases registered against him in Channapatna & Nazarbad Police Stations and 2 cases under NDPS Act at Udayagiri Police Station.

In the second case, the CCB Police, who conducted a drive against drugs in Mandi Mohalla and Udayagiri Police limits have arrested three drug peddlers and seized 585 grams ganja besides seizing a scooter (KA-09-JE-6223) used for transporting drugs. Those arrested are 31-year-old Sanjay and 30-year-old Rajkumar, residents of Bamboo Bazar. In another case, 23-year-old Mohammed Afaq of Rajivnagar was arrested. All the three accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The Police have urged the public to inform them if they come across sale and transportation of drugs by calling Vimukthi Helpline No: 82779-48080 and help Police make Mysuru a drug-free city.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching