Vimukthi – Drive against drugs: Five peddlers arrested

February 12, 2026

3.14 grams MDMA, 585 grams ganja, scooter seized

Mysore/Mysuru: In separate cases, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police and Mandi Mohalla Police, have arrested five drug peddlers and have seized narcotic substances and a scooter from them.

In the first case, Mandi Mohalla Police have arrested two drug peddlers and have seized 3.14 grams MDMA from them. Those arrested are 29-year-old Mohammed Kareem of Mandi Mohalla and 36-year-old Nishad Pasha of Kalyangiri. Both have been remanded to Judicial Custody.

Mohammed Kareem has five cases registered against him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mandi Mohalla and Narasimharaja (NR) Police Stations and accused Nishad Pasha has 3 robbery and extortion cases registered against him in Channapatna & Nazarbad Police Stations and 2 cases under NDPS Act at Udayagiri Police Station.

In the second case, the CCB Police, who conducted a drive against drugs in Mandi Mohalla and Udayagiri Police limits have arrested three drug peddlers and seized 585 grams ganja besides seizing a scooter (KA-09-JE-6223) used for transporting drugs. Those arrested are 31-year-old Sanjay and 30-year-old Rajkumar, residents of Bamboo Bazar. In another case, 23-year-old Mohammed Afaq of Rajivnagar was arrested. All the three accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The Police have urged the public to inform them if they come across sale and transportation of drugs by calling Vimukthi Helpline No: 82779-48080 and help Police make Mysuru a drug-free city.