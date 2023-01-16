 ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ held at Ayyappaswamy Temple
 ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ held at Ayyappaswamy Temple

January 16, 2023

Mysuru: As part of Makara Sankranti Festival, ‘Laksha Deepotsava’ was held at Sri Ayyappaswamy Temple at the foot of Chamundi Hill on Saturday night.

The city’s Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) Correspondent Sri Shivakantanandaji launched the event by lighting an oil lamp in the Temple premises.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakantanandaji said that   Ayyappa, who renounced the throne for the good of the world, is being worshipped by crores  of people.

Pointing out that the holding of Laksha Deepa in Mysuru during Sankranti Festival is something special in Mysuru, he lauded the Temple management for providing an opportunity to devotees who cannot go to Sabarimala, to have a darshan of Lord Ayyappaswamy in Mysuru itself.

Mayor Shivakumar, MLAs S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman Yashaswi Somashekar, Sri Ayyappa Puja Samiti President L. Sashidhar, office-bearers G. Srinivas, Haridas, E.N. Surendran and others were present.

