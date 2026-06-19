Lalitha Mahal Grounds ownership settled by Courts: Pramoda Devi 

June 19, 2026

Mysuru: Member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, has clarified that the land in Survey No. 4 of Kurubarahalli, often referred to as Lalitha Mahal Grounds or Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MDA) Grounds, has been declared private property of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family by the Courts.

Reacting to the front page news item published in Star of Mysore yesterday, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has issued the following clarification.

“This is in connection with the news report dated 18.06.2026 which appeared in the Star of Mysore evening daily with the headline Fencing Won’t Stop Us: Lalitha Mahal Grounds will be used for parking this Ashada too. It remains under the MDA control despite ownership dispute: Dy. Commissioner.”

“I wish to clarify that the entire extent of land bearing Survey No.4 of Kurubarahalli, Kasaba Hobli, Mysuru has been held as private property of the Maharaja of Mysore by the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka in W.P No.25592/2015. Therefore, calling the land Lalitha Mahal Grounds/MDA Grounds is incorrect and misleading. MDA has no claim over any extent of land in the said survey number.”

“I would like to bring to your notice that the Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka in its order dated 19.06.2020 in W.P. No.25592/2015 categorically held Survey No.4 of Kurubarahalli along with Survey No.41 of Alanahalli and Survey No.39 of Chowdahalli, Kasaba Hobli as private properties of the Maharaja and directed the revenue and municipal authorities to delete the ‘B’ Kharab status in the revenue records.”

“The said judgment was upheld by the Division Bench and the same was also confirmed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in SLP No.3670/2021.”

“Further, the District Administration has not approached me to seek permission to use the land for parking during Ashada and the same was communicated to the evening daily by my office when contacted on 18.06.2026.”

“Time and again, this kind of sensational news keeps appearing, which leads to confusion besides misleading the general public.”

Thanking you,

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar