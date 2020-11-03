Land lost farmers stage snap stir

November 3, 2020

Demand jobs for kin in factory

Mysore/Mysuru: Land lost farmers of Immavu village staged a dharna at the park near the Office of the Deputy Commissioner this morning demanding jobs for their kin in a paint factory.

They accused the factory management at Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) of not keeping up their promise of ‘jobs for a member of the family’ in the factory. Believing them, a large number of farmers had parted their land to set up the factory.

Stating that the KIADB had acquired 175 acres of land at Immavu Industrial Area in Nanjangud taluk a few years ago for the setting up of a reputed paint factory, after the paint factory management had assured of a job to one member of land loser family, the protestors said that the paint factory management had not kept their promise and urged the them to keep their promise by immediately giving jobs for them in the factory.

Calling for the intervention of the district administration for rendering justice to them, the protestors warned of intensifying their stir if they were not provided jobs in the paint factory as promised.

Farmer leaders Hoskote Basavaraju and Prasanna N. Gowda, Trade Union leader Chandrashekar Meti and others took part in the protest.