Land Records Commissioner holds Mysuru Revenue Division meeting

Mysuru: Senior IAS Officer Munish Moudgil, Commissioner of the Department of Land Records and Survey, chaired a Mysuru Revenue Division review meeting of the Department at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here today.

The closed-door meeting, apart from reviewing the progress made in the last 6 months, discussed land issues such as Podu, Updation of land records, Disposal of applications pertaining to various categories of Government land, Land survey issues etc., it is learnt.

Mysuru DC Abhiram G. Sankar, Joint Director of Land Records, Bengaluru, Srikanth, Mysuru ADC B.R. Poornima, Mysuru Deputy Director of Land Records (DDLR) K. Ramya, DDLRs and ADLRs from all the eight districts coming under Mysuru Revenue Division, namely Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagalur, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, attended the meeting.

