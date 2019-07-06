Vidhana, Vikasa Soudhas sour over humble lemons

Scare of ‘Black Magic’ forces netas to issue oral orders to ban the yellow fruit

Bengaluru: When Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna, the elder brother of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, enters the Vidhana Soudha on July 12 for the Assembly Session, he will be in for a shock. Reason: Lemons are banned inside Karnataka’s seat of power.

Revanna keeps a couple of lemons in his hand all the time to ward off evil powers and he gets criticised and ridiculed for his superstitious beliefs. He was even spotted carrying up to seven lemons in his hands as according to him, lemons withstand any black magic. He considers lemon as good luck and it ‘diverts negative energy’ away as he continuously holds the tangy citrus fruit.

For the past few days, the Police have been keeping a tight vigil on the Vidhana Soudha and Vikasa Soudha preventing anyone from carrying lemons — one among the banned items now. Insiders say that lemons have been banned inside the two buildings as the Government fears that it will be toppled by the use of black magic.

Police and security personnel have been given strict oral instructions not to allow anyone carrying lemons into the premises. However, the task of Police becomes complicated since metal detectors cannot single out those with lemons. The guards are left to find other means to enforce the rule. So, the question now here is, will the Police put their hands into the all-powerful Revanna’s pockets looking for lemons?

According to sources, the oral ban started when rumours that the Opposition BJP may do black magic to bring down the Congress-JD(S) Government led by H.D. Kumaraswamy who is famous for his temple runs. Since the start of the unofficial ban, security staff has been gathering an average of 20-25 lemons on a daily basis at the various entrances to the Vidhana Soudha and these are disposed of as wet waste.

“Now that the Assembly session will start from July 12, the number of visitors will be more, and so will the number of lemons,’’ said an official. “Even vegetables are not allowed inside the Vidhana and Vikasa Soudhas. Day-by-day, the fear of black magic is increasing,” he added.

“Generally, black magic is performed by chanting mantras holding lemons or sacrificing animals. As animal sacrifice is not possible in full public view, there is the fear that lemons may be taken inside and kept in the bathrooms or rest rooms which are not covered by CCTVs,” he explained.

The Police have been instructed not to allow lemons inside as some leaders and high-level officials are uncomfortable. Recently, a lemon along with chilli and vermilion was found in the corridors as well as near the doors of some Ministers and officials, sources said.

