Last journey of Fr. Noronha

Hundreds including Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer, Minister G.T. Devegowda pay last respects; Body laid to rest at Catholic Cemetery

Mysuru: Hundreds of people including dignitaries paid their last respects to Fr. Denis Victor Noronha, a well-known Catholic Priest, who passed away yesterday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in city.

The body of Fr. Noronha was kept for public viewing at St. Mary’s Minor Seminary near Millennium Circle in Bannimantap. Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda paid his last respects to the departed soul this morning.

Yesterday, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji paid his last respects.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people from Kodagu, especially from Somwarpet, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and surrounding places, flocked the Seminary to have darshan of the priest.

The body of Fr. Noronha was shifted to St. Joseph’s Cathedral (St. Philomena’s Church) at about 8.45 am for the liturgical service.

Funeral mass was conducted by Bishop of Mysuru Most Rev. Msgr. K.A. William at about 10.45 am and the body was kept at the Cathedral for some time for public viewing.

The body was later taken to the Catholic Cemetery on Mahadevapura Road, where the burial was held amidst the devouts, heads of various Churches, religious institutions and educational institutions.