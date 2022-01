January 23, 2022

Mumbai: Legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has been improving. Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update this morning.

As per Dr. Samdani, Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has improved from yesterday, however, she is still in the Intensive Care Unit. The veteran singer was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Jan. 10, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.