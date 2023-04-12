Late running of trains

Sir,
A few days ago, I along with family members made a trip to Tirupati and back. My onward journey was in Chamarajanagar-Tirupati Express (16219) with scheduled time of departure from Mysuru at 16.55 hrs (4.55 pm) and arrival time at Tirupati being 04.00 hrs (4 am).
We reached Railway Station early but we were unwantingly given bonus waiting time of another hour as the train was not allowed to platform 1 till 17.15 hrs (5.15 pm) and wasn’t allowed to depart till 17.50 hrs (5.50 pm). There was no announcement or any railway official to answer our query for the delay in departure.
I was able to gather information that the earlier train going to Mayiladuthurai via Bengaluru had got delayed by one hour and railways thought it fit to keep a very safe distance between these trains running towards Bengaluru by full one hour !
When a train starts late it gets the special treatment of getting halted at many a important station to make way for other super fast express.
The return journey train (16220) starting from Tirupati was no better, though started 10-15 minutes late, accumulated the delay and it ran almost one hour late to every other station and reached Mysuru by 08.00 hrs (8 am) instead of 07.00 hrs (7 am).
It’s high time Indian Railways think of keeping up the time and also pay attention to maintenance of trains for the convenience of the travellers.
– B.G. Balaji, Kanakadasanagar, 16.3.2023
Sir,
I am a Mysorean and studied all Officers from North since Metre Gauge trains running to till date. Officials are not visiting the station and also communication is also worst. They are sitting the AC Chamber and enjoying and further they are not interested to communicate and also lot of misjudgement. I request our MP Mr.Prathap Simha to talk to Railway Minsiter and get transfer this zone to Southern Railway. Under GM-SWR, Mysore Division has been given illtreatment and also working against the people of Mysore. No point in sending suggestion to SWR Hubli for changing or altering or any other suggestion. People sitting in Hubli are low class mentality officers who are worst then enemies. Hence I am strongly requesting Mr.Prathap Simha through this column merge this zone to Southern Railway. B SHEKAR Mysore