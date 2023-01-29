Leopard attack rumours grip Ramakrishnanagar
January 29, 2023

Mysuru: Tension prevailed for a while at Ramakrishnanagar after a carcass of a partially devoured calf was found near Indira Loka (Digantha Bhavan) on Chaduranga Road in Ramakrishnanagar ‘I’ Block here this morning triggering rumours that the calf was killed by a leopard.

As soon as the rumours spread, Forest Department staff and Police personnel rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection.

On going through the footage captured by a CCTV camera installed at Indira Loka, the Forest and Police personnel saw a pack of 5 to 6 stray dogs attack and killing the calf yesterday night.

The Forest and Police personnel informed the public that it was stray dogs which had killed the calf and not a leopard. The carcass was removed by the MCC staff.

  1. Vijay says:
    January 30, 2023 at 12:41 am

    A pack of stray dogs attacking a calf is also scary if not as dangerous as a leopard. Imagine what if a human was attacked by the dogs. MCC needs to seriously address the issue of increasing population of stray dogs.

